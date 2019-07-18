Newport County: Manager Mike Flynn still seeking new signings

Centre back Kyle Howkins joined Newport County this summer after leaving West Brom

Newport County manager Mike Flynn wants to add four more players before the summer transfer window closes - but will have to offload to do so.

Flynn has added more depth to the squad which missed promotion last season with their League Two play off final defeat to Tranmere.

The Exiles have mostly signed free agents this summer, including ex-West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Howkins.

Flynn wants more competition and will be "ruthless" in his quest.

He said: "Its my third and a half season, I don't have time for time wasters or people who are not part of my plans.

"I have learned you get more ruthless as you spend time in the job and I am not going to waste time with people I don't need to waste time with.

"So I will be looking to swap a few things around and get some more quality in."

Key players Joss Labadie and Mickey Demetriou have re-signed, but striker Adebayo Azeez has been ruled out for six months with a torn Achilles tendon.

County kick-off at the new League Two season at home to Mansfield Town on 3 August.