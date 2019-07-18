Eddie Nketiah scores late winner as Arsenal beat Bayern Munich

Bayern defender Louis Poznanski
Bayern defender Louis Poznanski's own goal gave Arsenal the lead early in the second half

Arsenal beat German champions Bayern Munich 2-1 in their International Champions Cup opener with a late winner from Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners went 1-0 up after a 49th-minute own goal from Bayern defender Louis Poznanski on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga champions equalised when forward Robert Lewandowski headed home a cross from ex-Gunner Serge Gnabry.

But an 88th-minute winner from 20-year-old substitute Nketiah handed Unai Emery's side the win in Los Angeles.

"Our responsibility in this club - for the history, present and future - is to give young players a chance," Emery said.

"If they deserve minutes, they'll get minutes. I'm very happy with them."

Arsenal's victory followed on from Tuesday's 3-0 friendly win over Colorado Rapids.

They face two more matches in the United States, against Fiorentina in Charlotte on Saturday and then Real Madrid in Landover late on Tuesday.

