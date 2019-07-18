Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Tierney, Simpson, Rangers, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Leicester City right-back Danny Simpson, 32, will go on trial with Celtic next week. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who has had bids for Celtic and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney turned down, says the Gunners are close to completing up to four signings. (Scotsman)

As they look to finalise deals for Dani Ceballos, Everton Soares and William Sliba, Arsenal are revising their offer for Celtic's Tierney. (Mail)

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd says Celtic have to sell Tierney if Arsenal increase their bid to £25m up front. (Express)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hints at one further signing this close season and has predicted some players will leave the club shortly. (Record)

As many as 10 players could leave Rangers. (Scotsman)

Defender Scott McKenna says Aberdeen cannot use RoPS Rovaniemi's plastic pitch as an excuse as they seek to protect and build on their 2-1 Europa League lead on Thursday and reach the second qualifying round. (Record)

Norwich City want to sign Motherwell youngster Reece McAlear, 17, and the clubs are close to agreeing a fee. (Sun)

Losing to sides like FBK Kaunas and Maribor while at Rangers has minded Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot not to take Connah's Quay Nomads lightly as Killie lead the Welsh side 2-1 going into Thursday's Europa League qualifying return leg at Rugby Park. (Record)

Oxford United have ended their pursuit of Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay, 23. (Sun)