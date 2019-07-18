Cardiff City target Flint to replace France bound Manga

Bruno Manga was born in Libreville

Cardiff City have accepted a £3m bid from French side Guingamp for defender Bruno Manga, with Middlesbrough's Aden Flint set to replace him.

The Bluebirds will now seek to finalise a deal for £6m rated centre-back Flint with a medical expected imminently.

Manga, 31, has left the club's pre-season tour of North America after a deal with the Ligue 1 side was agreed.

He made 160 appearances for the Bluebirds following a £5m move from Lorient in 2014.

Aden Flint has played for England C national team

The 29-year-old Flint moved to the Riverside for around £7m last June, making 39 Championship appearances, but Cardiff manager Neil Warnock was keen to move quickly with Manga departing.

The Gabon international had a year remaining on his current deal but is thought to have made it clear he was keen on a return to France.

Cardiff are also expected to finalise a deal for Bordeaux's Younousse Sankhare.

Striker Kenneth Zohore has also left Cardiff's tour to undergo at medical with West Bromwich Albion ahead of an £8m transfer.