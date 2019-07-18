Ali Riley: Chelsea Women wing-back moves to Bayern Munich

Ali Riley has won more than 120 caps for New Zealand

New Zealand captain Ali Riley has left Chelsea Women after a single season to join Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old wing-back arrived from Swedish club Rosengard last summer but suffered a foot injury in pre-season.

She was restricted to 17 appearances last term, seven of them starts.

"For a player her age, it's absolutely vital she's playing week in, week out. We couldn't guarantee that with the squad numbers we have," said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

Chelsea begin the new season with a home derby against Tottenham Women on Sunday, 8 September.

