Motherwell: Stephen Robinson & Keith Lasley sign new contracts until 2022

Keith Lasley and Stephen Robinson have been in the Motherwell dugout for the past two years

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and assistant Keith Lasley have signed new deals which will keep them at the club until 2022.

The pair had been contracted until next summer, with Robinson having taken charge in 2017 and been joined by Lasley later that year.

Under Robinson, Well have reached two cup finals and finished ninth, seventh and eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

"The club have been very good with me," Robinson told the club website.

"We work within certain parameters, but we feel we have had relative success in achieving our goals."

And former Motherwell captain Lasley added: "I've learned a lot with the manager as I continue my development as a coach, and I'm grateful for the opportunity."

The Steelmen opened their season with a 3-0 League Cup win at Queen of the South on Saturday and continue their first-round group campaign at home to Greenock Morton on Friday. They start their league campaign at Livingston on 3 August.

Chairman Jim McMahon said Robinson and Lasley have "pushed tirelessly" to achieve the club's goals.