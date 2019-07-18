Gordon Strachan: Dundee appoint former Scotland boss as technical director

Gordon Strachan has taken on a non-managerial role at Dundee

Former Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan has been appointed as Dundee's technical director, the club have announced.

Strachan, who started his playing career at Dens Park, had agreed a deal last month to take on the role.

The 62-year-old has been out of football since leaving the national post at the end of 2017.

"His knowledge, experience and contacts in the game will be a huge asset to the academy structure," Dundee said.

The Taysiders were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season and James McPake's side start their Championship campaign early next month.

They are top of Group D in the Scottish League Cup after taking five points from their first two matches.

After spells at Aberdeen, Manchester United, Leeds and Coventry, Strachan moved into management with the Sky Blues before taking over at Southampton in 2001.

He won six trophies in four years at Celtic and later managed Middlesbrough prior to his four-year spell in charge of Scotland.