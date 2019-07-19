Quiz: Can you name every Japanese player to play in Premier League?

Frank Lampard signs shirts
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard signs shirts at an open training session in Japan

Frank Lampard's Chelsea resume their pre-season preparations against J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale in Yokohama on Friday.

We love testing your knowledge at BBC Sport, so can you name the eight Japanese footballers who have played in the English top flight?

You've got two minutes...

Can you name the eight Japanese footballers to have played in the Premier League?

Score: 0 / 8
02:00
You scored 0/8

RankHintPlayer
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

