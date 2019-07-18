Luke McCormick: Chelsea midfielder signs new deal then joins Shrewsbury on loan
- From the section Shrewsbury
Midfielder Luke McCormick has signed a new contract with Chelsea and been loaned out to League One side Shrewsbury Town for the 2019-20 season.
The 20-year-old has committed himself to Chelsea until 2022.
McCormick has yet to make a first-team appearance for the London club, but has featured in the Football League Trophy with their Under-21 side.
"It's time for me to now go out into men's football and into League One and show people what I can do," he said.
