Football gossip: Neymar, Pogba, Bale, Rose, Zaha, Sturridge

Barcelona have made a £90m offer plus two players for Paris St-Germain's Brazilian forward, and former Barca player, Neymar, 27. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is trying to convince manager Zinedine Zidane to drop interest in Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, and play Gareth Bale instead as the club are struggling to sell the 30-year-old Wales forward. (Independent)

Tottenham are looking to break their transfer record for a second time this summer with a £70m bid for Real Betis' 23-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain and Schalke are interested in signing England full-back Danny Rose from Tottenham, who value the 29-year-old at £20m. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to make their first bid for Sporting's Portuguesemidfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, but face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

New Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is expected to hold talks with Sean Longstaff, 21, in the coming days, in an attempt to convince the English midfielder to resist any interest from Manchester United. (Sky Sports)

Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave the club, with Arsenal interested in the 26-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace are considering a bid for Arsenal's English full-back Carl Jenkinson, 27, as they seek a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Star)

Further evidence has emerged that Arsenal target Everton Soares, 23, will be moving to the Premier League as the Brazil striker has been filmed learning English. (Metro)

Chelsea's England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, is close to agreeing a new five-year contract worth £100,000 a week. (Mail)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed he is chasing a further four signings this summer as the Blades prepare for life in the Premier League. (Sheffield Star)

Aston Villa are interested in signing former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer and have already held talks with the 29-year-old England international. (Mirror)