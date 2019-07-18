Harry Souttar: Stoke City defender rejoins Fleetwood Town on season-long loan

Harry Souttar joined Stoke in 2016 from Scottish side Dundee United

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has returned to League One side Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old made 11 appearances, scored once and was shown a red card in his previous loan stint with Joey Barton's Fleetwood side last season.

He joined the Cod Army in January after making his first start for Stoke in the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign.

"He became a really important player in our side towards the end of the season," Barton told the club website.

