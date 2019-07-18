Marcus Harness: Portsmouth sign Burton Albion winger

Marcus Harness joined Burton as a teenager and went on to have loan stints with Ilkeston, Aldershot and Port Vale before establishing himself as a first-team player with the Brewers

Portsmouth have signed winger Marcus Harness from Burton Albion on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Pompey also have a further 12-month option on the 23-year-old Brewers academy graduate, who scored six goals in 39 games for Burton last season.

"He's got plenty of pace, can handle the ball and go past people," Pompey manager Kenny Jackett said.

"Marcus can play in any of those three positions behind the striker and is a really exciting signing for us."

