Teddy Bishop: Ipswich Town midfielder suffers knee ligament injury in friendly
Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop will be sidelined for three months after damaging knee ligaments in a pre-season friendly match.
Scans showed the 23-year-old sustained medial ligament damage during the draw with German side SV Meppen on Sunday.
Bishop featured 20 times last season as the Tractor Boys were relegated from the Championship.
His team-mates Toto Nsiala and Jack Lankester will also miss the start of the League One campaign through injury.
Defender Nsiala has a hamstring injury while forward Lankester has a stress fracture of the back.