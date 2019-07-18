Jean Michael Seri: Fulham midfielder joins Galatasaray on loan.

Jean Michael Seri is contracted with Fulham until 2022

Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri has joined Turkish club Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Galatasaray will pay a loan fee 1.5m euros (£1.34m) with the option to make the move permanent for 18m euros (£15.2m) next summer.

The Ivory Coast international joined Fulham from French club Nice last July.

He made 32 appearances for the Cottagers but could not prevent their relegation to the Championship after one season back in the Premier League.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.