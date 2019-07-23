Joelinton: Newcastle sign Brazilian striker from Hoffenheim

Newcastle United have signed striker Joelinton from German side Hoffenheim for a club-record £36m.

The 22-year-old Brazilian is Steve Bruce's first signing since he was named the club's new manager on Wednesday, replacing Rafael Benitez.

Joelinton scored 11 goals in 35 games for Hoffenheim last season, with seven of those coming in the Bundesliga.

He started his career at Brazilian side Sport Recife before moving to Germany in 2015.

