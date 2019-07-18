Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hungry for more trophies

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in June to win the Champions League

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says the European champions are determined to "keep making history" by winning more major trophies.

The Reds are in the United States for a pre-season tour which sees them face Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

And Henderson says securing the European Cup trophy for the sixth time in the club's history has made the players desperate for more silverware.

"It's given us a taste of success and we want more of that." he said.

Liverpool are in the United States until 26 July for their pre-season tour

"We have shown that we can win a major trophy and we want to keep making history for this club and this team. We are very confident we can do that."

It is less than two months since Henderson lifted the Champions League trophy but with the Community Shield against Manchester City kicking off their season on 4 August Henderson knows that there is much work to do to get up to speed.

Liverpool's first-choice front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all absent from the US trip after rigorous international summers - with Mane set to play in the African Nations Cup final on Friday for Senegal.

"We have shown in the last few years that we are always getting better. We just want to continue on that path," Henderson added.

"The experiences of the Champions League and the Premier League last year can help us this season.

"Football changes quickly, you can only focus on what's in front of you. We will never forget what happened in Madrid [when Liverpool lost the 2018 Champions league final against Real Madrid] but we can use that in the right way. We want to achieve more as a team and be as successful as we can be.

"We are capable of competing on all fronts in every competition we are in. The manager may want to bring players in but, if not, we have a fantastic squad of players who are hungry and can keep us on track.

"We have to keep learning from the manager and I'm sure if we do that there will be more success stories to tell in the future."

England midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana should both feature against Dortmund after missing large parts of last season through injury, with Lallana being used in a deeper role similar to that played by Jorginho at Chelsea last season so far in pre-season.

'Manchester City are the big favourites again'

Klopp, who called the Dortmund game at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana Liverpool's "first proper test of pre-season", says that he is not worried about trying to match last season's remarkable points total in the Premier League.

Liverpool lost just once on their way to 97 points but were pipped by Manchester City.

"It makes no sense to compare seasons," he said.

"If we lose two games this year instead of one - but win the other 36, we will have more points. You just have to be there at the end of the season and then the best team wins.

"It would be great if we can be around Manchester City again. It is already clear that they are the big favourites again, no problem with that.

"They wouldn't have 98 points if we hadn't been around, we wouldn't have got 97 if they weren't around."

Klopp says he does not yet know when Mane will return to the club after his Afcon exploits, but will have to manage the return of his front three through the first few weeks of the season.

"I don't want to look like a moaner but Sadio Mane's season finishes tomorrow night," he said.

"That is difficult, 13 months long. We have to prepare him for the season, hopefully we can get through this period without any injuries, that would be really cool."