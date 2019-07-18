Dolly Menga: Livingston striker set for loan move

Dolly Menga (right) netted the only goal in Livingston's win over Rangers last season

Livingston's Angolan striker Dolly Menga is on the brink of a season-long loan move to Atletico Petroleos de Luanda in his homeland.

The Scottish Premiership club confirmed the 26-year-old has travelled for talks with Angola's top flight runners-up.

But while the African outfit announced the deal on Tuesday, Livingston say it has not yet been finalised and remains subject to international clearance.

Menga joined last summer on a two-year deal and scored twice in 26 games.