Huddersfield Town reveal their new kit - without a sponsor

Huddersfield wore the original kit in Wednesday's friendly against Rochdale

Huddersfield Town have revealed their new kit - without the diagonal sponsor's logo that was worn in Wednesday's friendly against Rochdale.

The original kit, which had the name of a bookmaker splashed across it, was believed to be a spoof when unveiled.

The Football Association (FA) previously said it would contact the Terriers about the shirt.

"It has been an interesting two days," said Huddersfield commercial director Sean Jarvis.

"We've always had in mind that our supporters would understand, and really like the real kit when it was properly revealed today."

It was announced on Friday that the original shirt was part of a campaign by betting company Paddy Power for more unbranded football kits.

Huddersfield's new kit does not have a sponsor logo on it.

"Shirt sponsorship in football has gone too far," Paddy Power managing director Victor Corcoran said.

"We accept that there is a role for sponsors around football, but the shirt should be sacred."

FA regulations clearly state a playing kit is only permitted to have "one single area not exceeding 250 square centimetres on the front of the shirt".