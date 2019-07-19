Gordon Strachan: Dundee role will focus on developing young talent

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is taking on the role of technical director at Dundee

Gordon Strachan insists his days in management are finished after taking over as Dundee's technical director.

The 62-year-old former Scotland and Celtic boss has been out of the game since leaving the national post in October 2017.

And he says he has accepted that, after more than 20 years as a manager, he will not be returning to the dugout.

"I'm quite happy with that," Strachan said. "This is best for me now to put my ideas and philosophy together."

With James McPake given the manager's job at Dens Park at the end of last season, Strachan is set to focus on the club's academy structure rather than first team matters.

With a wealth of experience built up through spells managing Coventry, Southampton, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Scotland, Strachan will be on hand to offer guidance to Dundee's rookie boss, but says it's important McPake is given space to operate as he sees fit.

"He's got to be his own man," Strachan said.

"I'm here for anybody that's got a situation that I might have been involved with. [Managing director] John [Nelms] might have an issue with a transfer deal and ask, 'What do you think?'

"If James needs me I'm there, but only if he needs it. Hopefully he doesn't need me at all.

"I'll be in the background well away from things. There will be games when I'm not even there, I'll have other things to do. I'll not be around the dressing room, absolutely not."

Strachan returns to Dens Park 42 years after leaving the club as a player to join Aberdeen in 1977. His mission now is to develop Dundee's next generation of talent.

"I'd be annoyed with myself if I didn't use the ideas I've put together over the years, " he said. "As a captain, as a coach, as a manager, I've always just wanted to eke out the best in people that I work with. It's a great satisfaction.

"It's the coaching of the younger coaches and players that I'll be involved with and it's all about the drive of us as a group. We have to find the ones who can go on and push themselves beyond where they think they can go."