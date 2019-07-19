Simon Sluga: Luton Town sign HNK Rijeka keeper for club record fee

Simon Sluga won the Croatian League Cup twice with Rijeka

Championship side Luton Town have signed Croatia goalkeeper Simon Sluga from Rijeka for a club record fee of more than €1.5m (£1.34m).

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal to break Luton's transfer record for the first time since 1989, when they signed striker Lars Elstrup.

Sluga won the Croatian title in 2016-17 and was in the Rijeka side that beat AC Milan in the 2017-18 Europa League.

He won his first cap for the World Cup runners-up against Tunisia last month.

"I'm delighted to break to club record fee with signing a current Croatian international, who is basically second-choice for the country, who 12 months ago were playing in a World Cup final," said Luton manager Graeme Jones.

"He's an excellent footballer - an 11th player for us - and he has a fantastic presence and great reflexes."

Sluga, who spent time in Juventus' academy, played against Luton in a pre-season friendly last summer and is their fifth summer signing.

