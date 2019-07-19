Jacynta Galabadaarachchi: West Ham United Women sign Australian forward

Jacynta Galabadaarachchi (left) playing against her former club Melbourne

West Ham United Women have signed Australian forward Jacynta Galabadaarachchi from Perth Glory.

The 18-year-old played five times for Perth after moving last year from Melbourne, who she helped win the W-League title.

Galabadaarachchi has played for her country at Under-17 level and went to a senior training camp in 2017.

"I have wanted to play in England since I was eight-years-old and my dream has finally come true," she said.

West Ham head coach Matt Beard told the club website: "I like working with and developing young players and she is one of the best I have seen, in terms of ability."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.