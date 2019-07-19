Leroy Sane: Pep Guardiola hopes winger remains at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are in China for a pre-season tour

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he hopes Leroy Sane stays at the club, adding Bayern Munich have been talking about their interest in the winger "for a long time".

The Bundesliga champions previously said they would make a bid for the 23-year-old German in the summer.

At a news conference on Friday, Guardiola said he had not spoken to anyone from Bayern about Sane.

"Leroy is our player and hopefully he can stay," the Spaniard said.

"For a long time they talk about their interest."

Former Germany international Lothar Matthaus told ESPN on Wednesday Sane could be "the new face" of Bayern Munich.

The winger came on as a substitute in City's 4-1 pre-season win over West Ham on Wednesday in China.

He has two years remaining on his City contract, having joined the Premier League champions from Schalke in 2016.

When asked if City could buy a new centre-back to replace Vincent Kompany, who joined Anderlecht as player-coach in May, Guardiola said: "There is a chance but I don't know if it is possible.

"We are so happy with the squad we have. I don't know what is going to happen until the end of the market."