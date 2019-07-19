Paige Williams: Birmingham City full-back leaves after failing to agree new deal

Paige Williams played 31 times for Birmingham City

Birmingham City full-back Paige Williams is to the leave the club after two-and-a-half years.

The 24-year-old, who has played for England at five age groups up to the Under-23s, could not agree a new deal.

The former Everton player joined in January 2017, having also played for Brescia and Verona in Italy.

Teenage striker Shania Hayles has also left the club after the expiry of her contract, having scored three goals in the Continental Tyres Cup.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.