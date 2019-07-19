Paul Smyth: Wycombe Wanderers sign QPR's Northern Ireland striker on loan

Paul Smyth took just four minutes to score on his Northern Ireland debut against South Korea in March 2018

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Northern Ireland striker Paul Smyth on a season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals in 19 appearances for the west London side since joining from Linfield in 2017.

Smyth spent the second half of last season on loan at Wycombe's League One rivals Accrington and got the first of two goals for Stanley in their 3-1 win over the Chairboys in March.

He scored on his Northern Ireland debut against South Korea in March 2018.

"He's quick, he can make things happen and he's got a good eye for goal, so I know he'll be a really exciting addition to our frontline and our fans will love watching him play," Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.