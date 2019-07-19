Hibernian: Boss Paul Heckingbottom happy with squad overhaul

Former Bolton midfielder Josh Vela joined Hibs this week on a three-year deal

Manager Paul Heckingbottom is content with his squad overhaul at Hibernian and is not expecting any more signings.

On Wednesday, Josh Vela became the Edinburgh club's seventh new recruit of the summer, with 11 players having departed from last season.

"We've done well, pushed the budget and tried to get the best players in each position," Heckingbottom said.

"We've got two good players for every position and we want it to be a tough team to get into."

Heckingbottom, who has spoken repeatedly of his desire to bring back loan duo Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga, added: "We're done, unless something unforeseen happens."

Hibs brought in former Bolton midfielder Vela after pulling out of a deal for Funso Ojo, an early summer target for Heckingbottom.

Ojo completed a £125,000 move from Scunthorpe United to Aberdeen on Sunday, with the Hibs boss saying the Belgian had "messed them about".

The 27-year-old stated Aberdeen had put more effort into convincing him to join but Heckingbottom insists Hibs ended their interest in the player after having a bid accepted by Scunthorpe.

"He started messing us about a bit," said Heckingbottom. "You can't be 'dead-set' on going somewhere and it being 'the only club for you' and then change your mind.

"As soon as we got those vibes, we decided it was time to pull out. Scunthorpe called us to ask what was going on and we told them that the deal wasn't for us.

"We've got principles. We want people who want to come here, as soon as we get the vibe that they don't, we're no longer interested."

On the signing of Vela, he added: "Josh was the exact opposite.

"He was waiting on an offer from a Championship club and just got sick of waiting. He knew how keen we were and he wanted to come here and that's exactly the kind of player that we want.

"It happened very quickly, as soon as he made his mind up we were ready and waiting."