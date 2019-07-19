Lys Mousset: Bournemouth striker passes medical at Sheff Utd ahead of £10m move

Mousset made 71 appearances in a three year spell at Bournemouth

Lys Mousset has passed a medical at Sheffield United ahead of a £10m transfer from Bournemouth.

The signing will be the new Premier League side's fifth of the transfer window as they look set to break their transfer record for a third time.

The French striker, 23, joined the Cherries from Le Havre in 2016 for a reported £5.7m.

Since joining the south coast side, Mousset has made 71 appearances, mainly as a substitute, scoring five goals.

Mousset, who did not play in Bournemouth's Tuesday night pre-season friendly against AFC Wimbledon, has struggled to find a place in the starting XI with competition from Callum Wilson and Josh King.

The Blades have already brought in Callum Robinson, Ravel Morrison, Phil Jagielka and Luke Freeman since winning promotion from the Championship.