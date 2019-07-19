Bulgaria handed two-game partial stadium closure following racism ruling

Danny Rose was subjected to monkey chants against Montenegro

England will play their Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in front of a reduced crowd in October.

Bulgaria supporters were found guilty of racist behaviour against Kosovo and Czech Republic last month.

Uefa have ordered that 5,000 of the 46,340 seats at the Vasil Levski stadium in Sofia be blocked off for the game with England and 3,000 against the Czech Republic a month later.

Gareth Southgate's side are top Group A and play in Bulgaria on 14 October.

England played their Nations League game against Croatia in October 2018 in Rijeka behind closed doors after the hosts were given a two-match Uefa punishment following an incident where a swastika was bleached onto the pitch prior to a Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy.

Earlier this year, Montenegro were given a stadium ban after Danny Rose was subjected to monkey chanting during England's 5-1 win.