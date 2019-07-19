Conor Chaplin: Barnsley sign Coventry City striker on four-year contract

Conor Chaplin scored eight times in 32 appearances for Coventry City last season

Barnsley have signed striker Conor Chaplin from Coventry City for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old began his career with Portsmouth before joining the Sky Blues in January following a loan spell with the club at the start of last season.

"I'm so happy to get it over the line. There's been speculation in the summer and I'm glad to be here," he said.

"I'm looking forward to meeting up with the lads and getting to know everyone ahead of an exciting season."

During his time with Portsmouth, Chaplin scored 25 goals in 122 appearances after making his debut in 2014.

He went on to find the net eight times in 32 appearances for Coventry as they finished eighth in the League One table last term.

Barnsley begin the new Championship season with a home game against Fulham on Saturday 3 August after winning promotion in 2018-19.

