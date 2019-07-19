Matthijs de Ligt: Juventus defender says he joined because of manager Maurizio Sarri

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the most highly rated young players in Europe

Defender Matthijs de Ligt says manager Maurizio Sarri is one of the main reasons he joined Juventus.

The 19-year-old centre-back had been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs but completed a £67.5m move to the Italian champions on Thursday.

Former Chelsea boss Sarri was unpopular with some supporters at Stamford Bridge and left the club earlier this summer after less than a year in charge.

"He was one of the reasons that I wanted to join here," said De Ligt.

"I spoke to Sarri on the phone before coming just to get to know each other.

"I've heard a lot of good things about him and I like his footballing philosophy and how he prepares his defence."

Sarri attempted to implement his attacking style while Chelsea manager but left at the end of last season despite finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Europa League.