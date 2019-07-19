Aden Flint: Cardiff City sign Middlesbrough defender to replace Bruno Manga

Aden Flint played for Middlesbrough in their FA Cup defeat against Newport County

Cardiff City have signed defender Aden Flint from Middlesbrough for a fee of about £4m plus add-ons.

The 30-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, replaces Bruno Manga after he left to join Dijon.

Flint joins goalkeeper Joe Day, defender Curtis Nelson and midfielder Will Vaulks at Cardiff after their relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm excited to be here and thankful for the opportunity. It came about really quickly," said Flint.

"Everyone wants to play in the Premier League, and that's why I've joined. Hopefully we can get the right results, get promoted again, and have another opportunity to do that.

"I'm looking forward to getting going. I can't wait for the first match."