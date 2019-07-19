Kilmarnock: Europa League exit a 'disgrace', says skipper Gary Dicker

Kirk Broadfoot's header off the crossbar was as close as Kilmarnock came to scoring at home to Nomads

Kilmarnock's Europa League exit to Connah's Quay Nomads was a "disgrace" and the club's worst-ever result, says captain Gary Dicker.

The Rugby Park club squandered a 2-1 first-leg lead against the Welsh part-timers in the first qualifying round.

Angelo Alessio endured a nightmare home debut as manager with two second-half goals securing an exit 3-2.

"It's just not good enough. We embarrassed ourselves and our fans," said the midfielder.

"I'm not going to sugar-coat it or say it's early on, it's just not good enough as a group and a club."

Steve Clarke led Kilmarnock to club record top-flight points tallies in each of the last two seasons and their third-place finish last term secured European football at Rugby Park for the first time in 18 years.

But with Partizan Belgrade awaiting in the second round, they were stunned by Nomads in a defeat Dicker claims is the worst in the club's 150-year history.

"It's got to be," he said. "We have to take the blame for it. We got the plaudits last year, record breakers, but we are breaking the wrong records this year.

"The fans have waited that long to get here and we dish up that. I'm gutted for them more than anyone.

"It's embarrassing, a disgrace, whatever you want to call it."

The Irishman felt Killie failed to do the basics against Nomads as they struggle to adjust to Alessio's methods.

"I don't think complacency is the word," the 32-year-old added. "It was just not doing what we are good at, what got us here - hard work and graft and helping each other out. The minute we think we are better than that, we are in trouble.

"We're getting used to playing a different way but we have still got to manage the game as players."