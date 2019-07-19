Football gossip: Zaha, Matuidi, Llorente, Zouma, Dzeko, Knockaert

From the section

Everton are ready to challenge Arsenal for 26-year-old Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, who is rated at £80m by his club Crystal Palace. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United, Everton and Paris St-Germain have contacted Juventus about signing 32-year-old France World Cup winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi. (Le Parisien - in French)

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign Lazio's Spain-born Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Mirror)

Liverpool want Augsburg's German left-back Philipp Max, 25, as competition for Andy Robertson. (Sport - in Spanish)

Tottenham and West Ham are eyeing a move for 25-year-old Real Sociedad and Spain defender Diego Llorente. (El Mundo Deportivo)

Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sign 21-year-old AC Milan and Italy striker Patrick Cutrone, who is valued at about £20m. (Express & Star)

Tottenham have offered 34-year-old Spain forward Fernando Llorente, whose £100,000-a-week contract has expired, a new one-year deal on reduced terms. (Mail)

Crystal Palace have made an £8m bid for Everton's 28-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has all but ended Everton's hopes of re-signing French defender Kurt Zouma. The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Goodison Park. (Mirror)

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko, 33, could leave Roma after three years, with Inter Milan interested in signing the Bosnia-Herzegovina international for £13.5m. (Sportitalia)

Brighton's French winger Anthony Knockaert, 27, is set to move to Fulham - with the two clubs set close to agreeing a fee. (Argus)

Sheffield United hope to announce they have re-signed Manchester United's England Under-21 keeper Dean Henderson after the 22-year-old helped the Blades win promotion to the Premier League last season. (Sheffield Live)

Chelsea's 18-year-old Wales defender Ethan Ampadu has had a medical before a move to Germany club RB Leipzig. (Sky Sports)

Belgium side Club Brugge are interested in signing Brighton's 25-year-old South Africa forward Percy Tau, who played at this summer's Africa Cup of Nations. (Argus)

Derby County are interested in signing Watford's Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, 25, on loan. (Derby Telegraph)