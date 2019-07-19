Rohan Ferguson: Linfield sign Motherwell goalkeeper on season-long loan

Ferguson was competing with Northern Ireland international Trevor Carson for a place in the Motherwell team

Linfield have signed Motherwell goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old made his debut for 'Well last season after joining them from Airdrieonians in August 2017.

Gareth Deane played in nets for the Blues for the final three months of their title-winning 2018-19 campaign after Roy Carroll got injured.

"Rohan comes highly recommended," Linfield manager David Healy told the club website.

"He has a significant degree of experience of playing at a high level in Scotland and will add to the competition levels among our other goalkeepers.

"I want to thank Stephen Robinson, the Motherwell manager, for his cooperation in arranging this deal."

Former Northern Ireland international Carroll never played for Linfield again after his injury and left Windsor Park in May.

Ex-Burnley keeepr Conor Mitchell also left the Blues, for Larne, earlier this summer after joining them on loan in January.

Ferguson's move to Linfield is subject to international clearance.