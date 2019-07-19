Premier Division: Dominant Derry City secure 3-0 win over Sligo Rovers

McDonagh's goal arrived in the first minute of the second half

Derry City secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Sligo Rovers in a match that was delayed for 45 minutes because of a floodlight problem at the Brandywell.

Ogedi-Uzokwe opened the scoring with a neat run and finish in the 21st minute, with McDonagh blasting home the second just after half-time.

Teenage substitute Jack Malone added the third with a great strike for his first Derry goal.

Rovers rallied for a spell after going behind but rarely threatened to score.

City remain in fourth place in the Premier Division table but move to within two points of third-placed Bohemians.

Michael McCrudden came off the bench late in the second half to make his first appearance for the Candystripes since getting injured in early March.

The striker, who moved to the Brandywell from Institute before the start of the season, hit the post in injury-time.

Ogedi-Uzokwe's opener came in the 21st minute when the in-form striker collected a pass from David Parkhouse and finished off the inside of the far post.

Romeo Parkes forced a save from Derry keeper Peter Cherrie

It was a ninth goal of the campaign for Ogedi-Uzokwe who was once again the main dangerman for Declan Devine's side.

McDonagh doubled the lead less than a minute after the interval when he blasted home against his former club after Ogedi-Uzokwe pulled the ball back to him following a good run down the left.

The home side were in total control of the second half and Malone capped their dominance by firing in from 25 yards for his first senior goal for the club.

The Candystripes had made an impressive start to the match and almost took the lead in the 12th minute through Parkhouse, but his header from a McDonagh cross was saved.

The visitors' only major effort came three minites before the opening goal, but home keeper Peter Cherrie made a smart save from Romeo Parkes' shot.

It had looked like the match was in doubt when one of the four floodlights at the ground stopped working before kick-off.

An electrician attended and managed to fix the problem but it meant the match did not start until 45 minutes after the original kick-off time of 19:45 BST.