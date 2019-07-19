Michael Morrison: Reading sign former Birmingham City captain on two-year deal

Michael Morrison was captain of Birmingham City for four years

Defender Michael Morrison has joined Reading on a two-year deal after leaving Championship rivals Birmingham City earlier this month.

The 31-year-old former Blues captain left St Andrew's as a free agent after failing to agree new terms with the club he first joined in October 2014.

Morrison made 44 appearances last term, scoring a career-best seven goals.

"Michael will be key in achieving a balance between youth and experience," said Royals chief executive Nigel Howe.

Morrison moves to Reading having played more than 500 league games in a career that began with Cambridge United.

He went on to play for Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic before moving to Birmingham.

