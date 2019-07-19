Dan Jones: Cambridge United sign former Notts County left-back after trial

Dan Jones began his career at Wolves and has had spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Port Vale and Chesterfield

Cambridge United have signed left-back Dan Jones on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old, who was a free agent having left Notts County after two seasons, had been on trial at the U's

He has played 315 matches in a 14-year career with nine different clubs across all three tiers of the EFL.

"He gives us options as a left-back, left midfielder or left wing-back and brings a naturally left-footed balance to our team," Cambridge boss Colin Calderwood told the club website.

