Jess Fishlock: Wales and FC Reign midfielder 'overwhelmed' by injury support

Jess Fishlock will miss the start of Wales' Uefa Women's European Championship qualifying campaign

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock says she has been humbled by the level of support she received after suffering a serious knee injury.

Fishlock tore her anterior cruciate ligament playing for Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League in June.

Wales' record cap holder, 32, has had successful surgery and is on course to return to action by January 2020.

"I've had so many people reach out to me to send me support," she told the Reign FC website.

"I didn't expect that from everywhere, other coaches and players from around the league, obviously players from the club, too.

"It was a little bit overwhelming, but I'm truly touched by it. It really is special."

Fishlock will miss the first four games of Wales' Uefa Women's European Championship qualifiers, but has already begun her rehabilitation work.

"I think that's the most important part for me, physically and mentally, to be able to do PT [physiotherapy]," added Fishlock, who won the Women's Champions League in May on loan at French club Lyon.

"I got some work to do, some exercises. As low level and as basic as they are, they are definitely a step forward and I think athletes always want to get into that first phase of rehabilitation. I hit that today and I feel so much better already.

"I just have to take each little thing as it comes. It's not that easy for me to do, but it's something I'll have to do.

"This whole process will test me but as a person, too. It's going to make me a lot better. I'm really interested in giving it a go not just as an athlete, but as a person as well."