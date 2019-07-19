Scotland U19 Women 0-4 Norway U19 Women: Hosts on brink of exit

Scotland were 4-0 down to Norway at half-time

Hosts Scotland are on the brink of elimination at the Women's European Under-19 Championship after a heavy defeat to Norway at Firhill.

First-half goals from Emilie Bragstad, Anna Josendal, Jenny Olsen and Rikke Nygard condemned Pauline Hamill's side to a second straight loss.

It leaves Scotland bottom of Group A.

They must beat Holland by five goals in their final game on Monday, while hoping Norway lose to France, to reach the semi-finals.