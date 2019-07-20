Lucas Moura: Tottenham forward 'respects' Mauricio Pochettino despite Champions League final omission

Lucas Moura was sidelined for the Champions League final

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura says he bears no grudge against manager Mauricio Pochettino - despite being dropped for the Champions League final.

Moura scored a second-half hat-trick to turn the Champions League semi-final against Ajax on its head and send Spurs to Madrid to face Liverpool.

But the Brazilian was sidelined for the final because England captain Harry Kane had returned to full fitness.

"I have no problem with it," said 26-year-old Moura.

Moura came on as a substitute for the final 24 minutes of the 2-0 defeat by Liverpool on 1 June.

"Of course it was difficult because every player wants to play. I am sure it will have been a difficult decision.

"I need to respect the decision of the coach and respect my team-mates."

Moura joined Tottenham for £25m from Paris St-Germain in January 2018, but started only two Premier League matches in his first half-season.

However, last term he was named in the starting XI 25 times and finished as Spurs' third-highest scorer in the league with 10 goals.