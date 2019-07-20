Leeds United: Pablo Hernandez scores dazzling goal in Western Sydney Wanderers win

Pablo Hernandez's goal came on the back of some brilliance

Pablo Hernandez's dazzling injury-time solo goal earned Leeds United a 2-1 friendly win over Western Sydney Wanderers at the new Bankwest Stadium.

The Spaniard tricked his way through a crowd of defenders late on before burying his shot past Nick Suman.

Teenager Mateusz Bogusz had earlier given Leeds the lead, sweeping in Jack Harrison's cut-back after nine minutes.

Kwame Yeboah equalised for Wanderers in the second-half and looked to have secured a draw before Hernandez struck.

In front of a combined crowd of 24,419, it took the late moment of quality from their 34-year-old playmaker to bring a 10,000-strong Leeds support to its feet, and add to Bogusz's early effort.

The strike was a welcome one, bringing their Australian mini-tour to a winning end on the back of their Perth defeat by rivals Manchester United.

They might have sewn the game up much earlier, as Kemar Roofe thumped the post with Marcelo Bielsa's side seeking a second, while Hernandez, Patrick Bamford and Harrison all missed further decent chances..

It was not all one-way traffic, at the other end former Nottingham Forest midfielder Radoslaw Majewski had a few nerves fluttering when his free-kick whistled just wide past Kiko Casilla in the Leeds goal.

Coincidentally, it was a player with a familiar name to Leeds fans in Yeboah, in this case Kwame rather than former fans favourite Tony, who found his way through to score.

Leeds lost the ball in midfield and Keanu Baccus pounced, slipping in Yeboah who coolly clipped the ball over Casilla and into the net.

Bielsa's side will complete their pre-season preparations with a trip to Italian Serie A club Cagliari on Saturday, 27 July.

Their Championship campaign begins away to Bristol City on Sunday, 4 August.