Hatem Abd Elhamed: Celtic agree terms for Israel defender

Hatem Abd Elhamed is on his way to Celtic

Celtic and Hapoel Be'er Sheva have agreed a fee for defender Hatem Abd Elhamed, the Israeli club has announced.

The 28-year-old will now undergo a medical and wait for the approval of a work permit.

Capped once by Israel, Elhamed is a right-back but can also play as a centre-half.

He joined Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the summer of 2017 and has loan experience in Belgium and Romania.

Those spells came with Gent, Charleroi and Dinamo Bucharest, while he has also played for Ashdod in his homeland.

Celtic have already signed Christopher Jullien, Boli Bolingoli Mbombo and Luca Connell this summer.