Father of Partick Thistle's Lewis Mansell hailed a hero after emergency help

Lewis Mansell (left) was playing for Partick Thistle as his dad watched on

The father of a Partick Thistle player has been hailed for giving "life saving" emergency help to a supporter at his son's Scottish League Cup tie.

Thistle striker Lewis Mansell's dad, who is a medic, rushed to the aid of the fan who took unwell during the game at Hamilton Academical's Hope Stadium.

Eye witnesses say he provided CPR before emergency services arrived.

"The thoughts of everyone at Thistle are with the supporter who fell ill this afternoon," said the club.

"Thanks to the Jags fan who was on hand to offer immediate medical assistance and to all of the emergency services for their efforts.

"Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery."

A Police Scotland spokesman told BBC Scotland the supporter had been taken to Hairmyres Hospital, where he is now recovering.

Matt Greer, a fan in the away section at New Douglas Park, described Mansell's actions as "heroic" as he stepped in.

"The best performance I've ever seen at a Thistle game came today from a fellow fan," he wrote on Twitter.

"Boy a couple a seats along from me collapsed and a fan ran over, cleared the area and performed CPR, possibly saving his life."

Hamilton won the game on a penalty shootout after the tie finished 2-2 after regulation time.