Daniel James: 'My late father is still driving me on,' says Man Utd winger

Daniel James joined Manchester United from Swansea on 12 June

Manchester United's Daniel James feels the pain of his father's death every day but says: "I know he is looking down on me now, still driving me on."

James's father Kevan died in May, aged 60, three weeks before the 21-year-old Wales winger joined United for £15m.

"Every day, I miss him," said James. "He always drove me on when he was here.

"There are times when I am a bit down about it but what he would say is just keep playing and working hard."

James largely impressed during United's 1-0 pre-season win over Inter Milan in Singapore on Saturday.

There were a few mistakes, including the first-half shot he blazed wide from Victor Lindelof's lay-off.

But he has twice been singled out for praise on United's tour of Australia and Asia by his new manager Old Gunnar Solskjaer.

James is not reading anything into his selection in the Norwegian's starting line-up to face Inter, in what was the first significant game of the four-match trip.

"It is pleasing but there are three more games to the start of the season," he said.