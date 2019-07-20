Stevie May: Dundee among clubs speaking to Aberdeen striker

Stevie May has not played for Aberdeen this season

Dundee have spoken to Stevie May but realise they face competition from a number of clubs for the striker poised to leave Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old, who signed from Preston North End in 2017, has not featured in the Dons' Europa League games this season.

He played alongside Dundee coach Dave Mackay while with St Johnstone.

"The club are speaking to him, as will all the other clubs," Mackay told BBC Scotland.

"He is a player we would love to get, he is a player I have played with and I know how good he can be.

"Especially in the Championship, he would basically guarantee you goals."

Reports suggest that Aberdeen have also given Premiership rivals Kilmarnock permission to talk to May.

"I have met with Stevie and had a chat with him, but he has got a lot to think about," Mackay admitted.

"It is a big decision for him as well, whether he moves out on a permanent deal or leaves on a loan from Aberdeen."

Mackay was speaking after he and assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl took charge of Dundee's 0-0 draw with Peterhead in the Scottish League Cup while manager James McPake was absent with his wife in labour.

Dundee won the penalty shoot-out to take the bonus point and lead Group D from Saturday's visitors on goal difference, but it was their second 0-0 draw in a row, being held in midweek by League Two newcomers Cove Rangers, following an opening win over Raith Rovers.

"It was pretty poor to be honest," Mackay added. "The only positives you take is that we got a bonus point, a clean sheet and Finn Robertson in the middle of the park - I thought he was excellent for a 16-year-old.

"I wouldn't say it's a major concern, but it needs to get better.

"We also know we need reinforcements. But, as the manager stressed, we are not going to be forced into just signing any players."