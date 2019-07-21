Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former AC Milan midfielder Andrea Bertolacci is "close" to signing for Celtic - according to a report in Italy. (Sunday Mail)

Cardiff City are set to make £1m move for Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy. (Mail on Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he is prepared to wait until the last second of the transfer window to bring Liverpool winger Ryan Kent back to Ibrox. (Sunday Herald)

Ex-Rangers and Israel goalkeeper Ginzburg says there will be few quicker players in Scotland than Hatem Abd Elhamed, with the defender poised to complete a move to Celtic. (Sun)

James Tavernier shares his love for Rangers on social media, celebrating his fourth anniversary at Ibrox, just hours after being linked with Newcastle. (Sunday Mail)

Released Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson, linked with Celtic, says he has offers in England but "wouldn't rule out anything abroad, in terms of a new experience." (Mail on Sunday)

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain says reaching the Champions League group stage is as good as winning a trophy. (Sun)

Manager Steven Gerrard has warned his that no player is guaranteed a place in his Rangers team this season. (Sunday Mail)

Manager Neil Lennon hails captain Scott Brown as one of Celtic's most influential figures of last 20 years. (Sun)

Greg Docherty is given a Rangers boost as manager Steven Gerrard raves about midfielder's progress after his season on loan at Shrewsbury. (Sunday Mail)

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom insists the half-time substitution of Florian Kamberi in yesterday's 2-0 win over Alloa was purely tactical and not a sign of any unhappiness with the Swiss striker's contribution. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Alloa Athletic goalkeeper Neil Parry could need plastic surgery after suffering a blow to the face during the League Cup defeat at Hibs. (Sun)

Former Celtic and Hibs striker Anthony Stokes is moving to Turkey after signing a deal with Adana Demirspor. (Sunday Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Experienced scrum-half Greig Laidlaw says he is willing to fight for chance to right Scotland's World Cup wrongs. (National)