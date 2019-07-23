Can you name these Sporting Lisbon academy players?

Sporting Lisbon player

Sporting Lisbon face Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in New York at 01:05 BST on Thursday.

Sporting have one of the most prolific academies in Europe, regularly producing high-calibre young players, a number of whom have gone on to play in England. Can you name 15 of them?

To help you, we've provided some clues. You do only have four minutes, though, so best be quick...

Can you name these 15 Sporting Lisbon academy players who played in England?

Score: 0 / 15
04:00
You scored 0/15

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC