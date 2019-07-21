Celtic, Rangers & Aberdeen to learn potential Euro opponents
-
- From the section Scottish
Scotland's European hopefuls will learn their potential opponents when the Champions League and Europa League draws are made in Nyon on Monday.
Celtic, seeded in Champions League qualifying, could face Maribor or Qarabag among others in the third round of qualifying.
In the Europa League, should both progress, Rangers may be drawn against English Premier League club Wolves.
Aberdeen could be in line to face PSV Eindhoven or Eintracht Frankfurt.
Celtic, fresh from their victory over FK Sarajevo, take on Estonian side Nomme Kalju in their second qualifying round tie.
Rangers set up a reunion with 2017 conquerors Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg by cruising past Gibraltans St Joseph's.
And Aberdeen face Chikhura Sachkhere of Georgia after surviving a scare to see off RoPS in Lapland.
Champions League
Seeded teams
Ajax (NED)
Celtic (SCO) or Nomme Kalju (EST)
Copenhagen (DEN) or The New Saints (WAL)
GNK Dinamo (CRO) or Saburtalo (GEO)
Bate Borisov (BLR) or Rosenborg (NOR)
Apoel (CYP) or Sutjeska (MNE)
Unseeded teams
PAOK (GRE)
Qarabağ (AZE) or Dundalk (IRL)
Maribor (SVN) or AIK (SWE)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB) or HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) or CFR Cluj (ROU)
Valletta (MLT) or Ferencvaros (HUN)
Europa League
Group 3
Seeded teams
Wolves (ENG) /Crusaders FC (NIR)
Legia Warszawa (POL)/KuPS Kuopio (FIN)
KAA Gent (BEL)/FC Viitorul (ROU)
FC Midtjylland (DEN)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)/BK Häcken (SWE)
Unseeded teams
AEK Larnaca FC (CYP) / PFC Levski Sofia (BUL)
FC Pyunik (ARM) / FK Jablonec (CZE)
FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda (SVK) / Atromitos FC (GRE)
Rangers FC (SCO) / FC Progrès Niederkorn (LUX)
FC Mariupol (UKR)
Group 4
Seeded teams
PSV Eindhoven (NED) / FC Basel 1893 (SUI)
Connah's Quay Nomads FC (WAL) / FK Partizan (SRB)
FC Flora Tallinn (EST) / Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
HNK Rijeka (CRO)
AS Jeunesse Esch (LUX) / Vitória SC (POR)
Unseeded
Fehérvár FC (HUN) / FC Vaduz (LIE)
FK Haugesund (NOR) / SK Sturm Graz (AUT)
Malatyaspor (TUR) / NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
FC Chikhura Sachkhere (GEO) / Aberdeen FC (SCO)
FK Ventspils (LVA) / Gzira United FC (MLT)