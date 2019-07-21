Football gossip: Bale, Maguire, Koscielny, Zaha, Asensio, Milner, James

Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan are keen on signing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale. They want to make the 30-year-old Wales international the highest-paid player in Chinese football history. (Telegraph)

Manchester United, who have previously been strongly linked with a move for Bale, do not intend to sign him. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United have finally agreed terms on signing Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire. The 26-year-old will arrive at Old Trafford in an £80m deal. (Bleacher Report)

Manchester City are still interested in signing Maguire but they would need to offload defenders Nicolas Otamendi, 31, and Eliaquim Mangala, 28, to fund the transfer. (Mirror)

Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny, 33, has agreed to join Rennes. (RMC Sport)

Arsenal are set to beat Tottenham to the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. The 22-year-old Spain international would join on loan. (Mirror)

Liverpool's England midfielder James Milner, 33, says he is unsure about his long-term future at the club even though he wants to extend his stay. (Liverpool Echo)

Bayern Munich have emerged as surprise candidates to sign Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 26, after failing to sign Leroy Sane and Gareth Bale. (90min)

Crystal Palace have had a £20m bid for English defender Reece James rejected by Chelsea. The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Wigan.(Star)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham are all interested in signing Dynamo Kiev's 20-year-old Ukraine international Mykola Shaparenko. (Caught Offside)

Real Madrid have rejected six offers for 23-year-old Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool. (Cadena SAR)

Burnley made an £11m bid for Barcelona's 20-year-old Spanish winger Marc Cucurella before he decided to move to Getafe on a season-long loan. (Marca)

Manchester United and England Under-21 keeper Dean Henderson's move to Sheffield United on loan is in doubt as Blades boss Chris Wilder is considering alternatives to the 22-year-old. (Sun)