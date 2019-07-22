Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 1st Leg
HB Tórshavn16:45Linfield
Venue: Gundadalur

Europa League: HB Tórshavn v Linfield (Tue)

Andy Waterworth in action during Linfield's 2-0 home defeat by Rosenborg in their Champions League first leg game
Andy Waterworth in action during Linfield's 2-0 home defeat by Rosenborg in their Champions League first leg game

Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth says his team are expecting to face a "very physical" HB Torshavn side in Tuesday's Europa League second qualifying round first leg game in the Faroe Islands.

The Blues aim to bounce back after losing 6-0 on aggregate to Rosenborg in their Champions League tie.

"Our objective is to at least get to the next round but we're taking nothing for granted," said Waterworth.

"We've worked hard and trained well - all we can do is go and give our best."

The Irish Premiership champions have become regular visitors to the Faroe Islands in recent years, winning their last four ties on aggregate against Faroese clubs in European club competition.

They have eliminated B36 Torshavn twice, NSI Runavik and IF Fuglaforour in previous encounters.

HB Torshavn were defeated 5-2 on aggregate by Finnish champions HJK Helsinki in their Champions League tie last week and the 23-time league winners lie fifth in the Faroe Islands Premier Division table.

Andrew Waterworth
Waterworth played a leading role in Linfield's title success last season

"There is no complacency from us - we understand that if you take your eye off the ball you can come unstuck," insisted the Linfield forward ahead of the match at the 5,000 all-seater Gundadalur Stadium.

"We've done our homework on our opponents, watched them on video and understand the style of play Scandinavian teams have. We've learned that you have to be bang on in Europe or you will get punished.

"Rosenborg were a cut above us, a full-time professional team with more than 30 international caps between them, but the Europa League is our bread and butter and it's up to us to perform."

David Healy's side are targeting a place in the third qualifying round but, with the start of the domestic season less than three weeks away, Waterworth says there are "pros and cons" to progression in Europe.

"It's positive but it can also be detrimental too as you can become so preoccupied with Europe," he added.

"We're getting some game-time and good experience but our pre-season plans sort of go out the window - without Europe you are building up fitness and putting the hard work in.

"It can be positive and negative but, from the positive point of view, it's giving you exposure to European opposition against 'game ready' teams who are halfway through their season."

Top Stories