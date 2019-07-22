AFC Fylde supporter get chance to direct new signing video

The bright lights of Mill Farm are 5,240 miles away from Hollywood

Alexis Sanchez playing the piano, Sevilla kidnapping Jesus Navas, John Terry joining Aston Villa via a WhatsApp chat - the social media signing video has become as much a part of the modern game as coloured boots and VAR.

But what has been mainly the domain of bored press teams trying to thinking of something to do during the off-season has now been turned over to the fans - of non-league AFC Fylde.

Last season's beaten National League play-off finalists and FA Trophy winners are giving one lucky supporter the chance to direct the introductory video for their next summer signing.

There's a budget of just £10, although the National League side will provide a video camera, pen, paper, tape and an iPhone to help you.

And if you do not like Mill Farm Stadium as a backdrop you can use the green screen they will also provide to magically whisk the new man to anywhere you desire.

With the club saying entries - which must be in by 12:00 BST on Tuesday 23 July - can be "as left field as you like" perhaps football's answer to Steven Spielberg will be created on the Lancashire coast?